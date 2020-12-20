Prospective buyers wait outside a sales office for Pavilia Farm in Hong Kong, in this file photo from October 14. Photo: Reuters
Pavilia Farm ends 2020 as Hong Kong’s best-selling new flats, helping New World top Sun Hung Kai as city’s biggest home seller
- Project might help NWD displace Sun Hung Kai Properties as city’s biggest developer by sales this year
- No big payday for agents despite ‘unbelievable’ sales, Midland Realty executive says
Topic | Hong Kong property
