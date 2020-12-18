View of New Central Harbourfront Site 3. Photo: Felix Wong.
Sun Hung Kai Properties, Chinachem Group may bid in rare ‘two-envelope’ tender for prime commercial plot next to Hong Kong’s IFC
- Government using ‘two-envelope’ method to sell New Central Harbourfront Site 3, meaning winner will be determined by assessing both price and design proposal
- Size of cash bids is likely to be subdued by depressed outlook for city’s office sector after Covid-19 devastated demand, say analysts
