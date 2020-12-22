Parking spaces have been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong’s economic recession, compared with other property segments. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong parking space transactions rise as investors capitalise on removal of double stamp duty
- About 410 parking spaces have changed hands in first 18 days of December, rising from 299 during the same period in November
- Car parking turnover will ‘remain enthusiastic’: Ricacorp Properties executive
