Business

Wharf Development pays US$1.5 billion for Peak plot, sets record for most expensive residential site sold by government tender

  • Wharf’s winning bid was higher than a market valuation of between HK$7.78 billion and HK$11.15 billion
  • Winning bid reflects developer’s confidence in market outlook for super luxury housing, Knight Frank says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:40pm, 23 Dec, 2020

The government-owned Quarters Premises on Mansfield Road, The Peak on October 12, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
