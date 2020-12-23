The government-owned Quarters Premises on Mansfield Road, The Peak on October 12, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Wharf Development pays US$1.5 billion for Peak plot, sets record for most expensive residential site sold by government tender
- Wharf’s winning bid was higher than a market valuation of between HK$7.78 billion and HK$11.15 billion
- Winning bid reflects developer’s confidence in market outlook for super luxury housing, Knight Frank says
Topic | Hong Kong property
