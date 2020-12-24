Phase aims to close a US$30 million Series A private-equity fundraising round in a few months’ time. Photo: Edmond So Phase aims to close a US$30 million Series A private-equity fundraising round in a few months’ time. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong biotech start-up at forefront of coronavirus fourth wave ‘firefight’ aims to increase rapid test kit output to meet surging demand

  • Phase Scientific plans to raise monthly output from 500,000 tests currently to 2 million next month and 10 million by the second quarter of next year
  • The company, backed by the likes of Bill Gates and the US government, has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation

Eric Ng
Updated: 6:50pm, 24 Dec, 2020

