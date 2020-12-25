Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan
Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Wharf to sell five flats at exclusive Mount Nicholson development days after bagging Peak residential site in record bid

  • The flats will be put on the market on January 1, says Wheelock Properties, the development’s sales agent
  • Hong Kong’s luxury housing sector, next to mainland China, is a relatively safe investment, Centaline executive says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:20pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan
Mount Nicholson has some of Asia’s most expensive homes in terms of square footage. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE