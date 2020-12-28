The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated many megatrends that have bolstered the logistics sector. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Property investment
Outlook for Asia-Pacific logistics assets looks bright next year as investors chase yield amid low interest rates
- Logistics real estate seen doing better than offices in most Asia-Pacific markets, according to JLL
- In China, demand for logistics facilities remains strong in the Greater Bay Area city of Dongguan, according to Colliers International
