More than 1,000 home buyers queued for the chance to get their hands on four apartments at Chinachem’s Parc City on September 5, 2017. Photo: Peggy Sito
Hong Kong property
Hong Kong takes a tentative step towards paperless home sales, with New World’s proptech platform for The Pavilia Farm
- The traditional, offline registration of interest in Hong Kong’s property market needed four sheets of paper: registration, appointment of sales agent, a copy of a HK$100,000 cashier’s order and a credit card receipt
- The 22,700 people who registered online to bid for the first batch of 391 flats at New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm would have used up 90,800 sheets of paper
