Buying sentiment in Hong Kong has taken a drubbing this year amid four waves of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong property
Hong Kong poised for first annual decline in home prices in 12 years as coronavirus deepens recession, adds to unemployment woes
- The fourth wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to tilt the market into negative territory in December after home prices slipped again last month
- Analysts predict house prices will drop by as much as 5 per cent next year
Topic | Hong Kong property
Buying sentiment in Hong Kong has taken a drubbing this year amid four waves of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong