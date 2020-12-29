The government will release a residential plot in Kai Tak for sale by tender in the January to March quarter. Photo: Winson Wong The government will release a residential plot in Kai Tak for sale by tender in the January to March quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government to sell four plots next quarter as it looks to shore up its land sales revenue

  • Three residential and one commercial plot will be offered for tender in the upcoming land sales programme
  • Land sales in the current financial year are expected to be in the region of about HK$55 billion, far short of the government’s budget target of HK$118 billion

Lam Ka-singPearl Liu
Lam Ka-sing and Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Dec, 2020

