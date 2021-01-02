Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa

Hong Kong property

Business

Hong Kong’s worst recession on record points to bleak outlook in 2021 for residential property and commercial real estate prices

  • Mass market and luxury home prices are expected to drop between 5 and 10 per cent in 2021 on lower transaction volumes, say analysts
  • The pandemic will affect the uptake of grade A offices, with Cushman & Wakefield predicting rents to fall between 11 and 16 per cent this year

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s property market will be subject to the vagaries of the economy in the new year. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE