A bird’s-eye view of Xiancun, or Xian village, an urban village in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou city on November 19, 2019. Photo: Imaginechina
Dealing with debt
R&F pledges stakes with US$10 billion in assets under Guangzhou authority’s ward to avoid falling foul of ‘three red lines’ on debt
- Guangzhou R&F Properties pledged shares in three companies with US$10 bullion in combined assets to state-owned Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group, Fang.com reported
- The pledges comprise 25 per cent of Sheungjin Real Estate Development, which owns a six-year-old office project Yingkai Square at Tianhe district; 50 per cent of Guangzhou Fujing Jishan Real Estate Development with a 20.6 billion yuan (US$3.18 billion) project at Jishan Village in Tianhe, and 100 per cent of Tianli Construction
