China Mobile slid as much 4 per cent to HK$42.45 on Monday, a level not seen since June 2006. Photo: AP Photo
US-China relations
China’s Big Telcos lose another US$1.5 billion of market value in sell-off on NYSE delisting plan despite late rebound
- China Mobile and China Telecom lost a combined HK$12 billion in value in Monday’s sell-off while China Unicom rebounded from a 3.8 per cent slide
- The trio lost HK$610 billion in market value in 2020
