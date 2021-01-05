Wider aisles, contactless payments and less congested entry points are just some of the changes that supermarkets are implementing in light of social distancing measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong property
Supermarkets adopt wider aisles, contactless payment as Covid-19 pandemic forces rethink in store design
- New supermarket interiors are designed to be calming and welcoming for users, while employing measures to allow for social distancing, says design consultant
- New designs for homes, offices and entertainment venues will cater more to wellness, health, safety and flexibility
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wider aisles, contactless payments and less congested entry points are just some of the changes that supermarkets are implementing in light of social distancing measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE