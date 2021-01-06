Aerial view of South Horizons private housing estate in Ap Lei Chau, Aberdeen, where rents fell steeply last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong property
Hong Kong property offers pockets of value for bargain hunters as pandemic eases, analysts say
- Lived-in home prices are set to fall in 2020, the first decline in 12 years, according to Ricacorp Properties
- Rents are also retreating as recession in the city sparks pay and job cuts, eroding demand from a shrinking pool of expatriates
