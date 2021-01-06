A rendering of Keyestone Group’s planned Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya, Hainan. Photo: Handout
Hainan
Hong Kong’s Keyestone Group plans Hello Kitty theme park in Hainan to tap family tourism market
- Keyestone Group’s Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya is expected to cost US$620 million and is set to open in 2024
- Keyestone has a licensing agreement to use Sanrio’s more than 400 characters, including My Melody and Gudetama, in the theme park
Topic | Hainan
A rendering of Keyestone Group’s planned Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya, Hainan. Photo: Handout