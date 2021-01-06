A rendering of Keyestone Group’s planned Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya, Hainan. Photo: Handout A rendering of Keyestone Group’s planned Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya, Hainan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Keyestone Group plans Hello Kitty theme park in Hainan to tap family tourism market

  • Keyestone Group’s Hello Kitty theme park in Sanya is expected to cost US$620 million and is set to open in 2024
  • Keyestone has a licensing agreement to use Sanrio’s more than 400 characters, including My Melody and Gudetama, in the theme park

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:15am, 6 Jan, 2021

