Shanghai in China is emerging as the preferred location for the regional headquarters of luxury fashion retailers. Photo: Xinhua

Relocation of top luxury brands’ regional headquarters to China likely to weigh further on Hong Kong office rents

  • Many luxury retailers are looking to shift their regional operations to China to be close to their main growth market
  • Grade A office rents to decline by 5 to 10 per cent this year, after falling 17 per cent in 2020, says Savills

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 7 Jan, 2021

