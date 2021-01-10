Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Green bonds
New World sells US$200 million of sustainability-linked bonds to steer its real estate projects towards renewable energy
- The proceeds of the bond will be allocated to New World’s long-term sustainability initiatives, as well as general corporate purposes, the company said
- If New World does not meet its target of 100 per cent renewable energy on the designated rental properties by 2026, then the company will buy carbon offsets
Topic | Green bonds
Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen