Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Green bonds

Business

New World sells US$200 million of sustainability-linked bonds to steer its real estate projects towards renewable energy

  • The proceeds of the bond will be allocated to New World’s long-term sustainability initiatives, as well as general corporate purposes, the company said
  • If New World does not meet its target of 100 per cent renewable energy on the designated rental properties by 2026, then the company will buy carbon offsets

Topic |   Green bonds
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Shoppers seen at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui amid the third wave of coronavirus infections on 12 September 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE