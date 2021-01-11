Ajaib has hired South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho as a brand ambassador. Photo: Twitter
Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures leads funding round in operator of Indonesia’s fifth-largest stock brokerage
- Ajaib Group’s brokerage arm has emerged as Indonesia’s fifth-largest stockbroker following its launch in June 2020
- Horizons ‘very excited’ about investment, as it will lead to ‘broader financial inclusion’
