Hong Kong shop owners seek higher prices after scrapping of double stamp duty

  • Buyers are also more willing to meet sellers at higher price points as cancelled duty lessens financial burden
  • Sales of non-residential units rose 30.6 per cent month on month in December

Jack Lau
Updated: 7:30am, 12 Jan, 2021

