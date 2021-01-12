Shop owners are using the double stamp duty repeal to sell shops in less popular areas and to buy those in more profitable ones. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong property
Hong Kong shop owners seek higher prices after scrapping of double stamp duty
- Buyers are also more willing to meet sellers at higher price points as cancelled duty lessens financial burden
- Sales of non-residential units rose 30.6 per cent month on month in December
Topic | Hong Kong property
Shop owners are using the double stamp duty repeal to sell shops in less popular areas and to buy those in more profitable ones. Photo: Winson Wong