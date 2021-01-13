New Central Harbourfront Site 3 could become a world-class hub combining offices, retail and public amenities. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong property
Prime harbourfront plot in Central should become world-class destination blending commerce with public spaces, designers say
- The parcel of land by the IFC is out for tender, with bids to be evaluated based on the quality of their design as well as the estimated cost of development
- The planning brief encourages features such as plazas, food kiosks and open-air cafes in designs for the public open space
