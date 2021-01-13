Qi Feng Capital, which owns the V-Point building in Causeway Bay, is planning a pop-up that will bring together eight to 10 streetwear brands and collectors next month. Photo: Robert Ng Qi Feng Capital, which owns the V-Point building in Causeway Bay, is planning a pop-up that will bring together eight to 10 streetwear brands and collectors next month. Photo: Robert Ng
Qi Feng Capital, which owns the V-Point building in Causeway Bay, is planning a pop-up that will bring together eight to 10 streetwear brands and collectors next month. Photo: Robert Ng

Hong Kong’s commercial landlords ‘make noise’ with pop-ups, battle to not be forgotten as long-term tenancies dwindle

  • V-Point building in Causeway Bay is planning an event that will bring together eight to 10 streetwear brands and collectors next month, after the success of a similar event in November last year
  • Pop-ups ‘better than being vacant’, says Oliver Tong, head of retail at JLL

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Jan, 2021

Qi Feng Capital, which owns the V-Point building in Causeway Bay, is planning a pop-up that will bring together eight to 10 streetwear brands and collectors next month. Photo: Robert Ng
