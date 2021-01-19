Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map
Hong Kong property
Kailong pays US$124.5 million for Hong Kong industrial building, the largest deal in the segment since August 2019, after scrapping of double stamp duty
- The property fund manager bought the Hang Fat Industrial Building for HK$4,231 per square foot, 15 to 20 per cent below its original price a year ago
- The government’s recent abolition of double stamp duty on non-residential property was a major factor in the deal, says Kailong’s chief executive
