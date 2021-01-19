Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map
Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map

Hong Kong property

Business

Kailong pays US$124.5 million for Hong Kong industrial building, the largest deal in the segment since August 2019, after scrapping of double stamp duty

  • The property fund manager bought the Hang Fat Industrial Building for HK$4,231 per square foot, 15 to 20 per cent below its original price a year ago
  • The government’s recent abolition of double stamp duty on non-residential property was a major factor in the deal, says Kailong’s chief executive

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Peggy SitoSandy Li
Peggy Sito and Sandy Li

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map
Hang Fat Industrial Building, Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Google Map
READ FULL ARTICLE