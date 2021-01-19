Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images

Hong Kong property

Business

Hong Kong falls off global real estate investors’ radars even as they eye more assets in Asia-Pacific

  • City not among the top 10 destinations in poll of 84 institutional investors and 15 funds of funds managers
  • Hong Kong declines in survey conducted by CBRE as well

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:44pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong’s office assets, however, remain attractive, according to a survey by Colliers. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE