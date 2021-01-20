Guangzhou International Airport R&F Integrated Logistics Park in Guangzhou. Photo: SCMP Handout Guangzhou International Airport R&F Integrated Logistics Park in Guangzhou. Photo: SCMP Handout
China property
R&F Properties sells majority stake in bay area logistics park for US$1.1 billion as China’s indebted developers look to offload assets

  • The developer is in breach of all three ‘red lines’ laid down in new government regulations aimed at curbing the build-up of debt
  • Savills predicts that debt reduction will be one of the major trends in the Chinese property market this year

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:44pm, 20 Jan, 2021

