Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam
Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong homebuyers defy broken economy, surging unemployment, snapping up flats at Wheelock’s Monaco project in Kai Tak

  • The second round of sales at the development saw almost all of the 133 units on offer taken within a few hours
  • The buoyant sales will have surprised many analysts concerns that sky-high unemployment might undermine demand for residential property

Topic |   Wheelock Properties
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 9:28am, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam
Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE