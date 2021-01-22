Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong homebuyers defy broken economy, surging unemployment, snapping up flats at Wheelock’s Monaco project in Kai Tak
- The second round of sales at the development saw almost all of the 133 units on offer taken within a few hours
- The buoyant sales will have surprised many analysts concerns that sky-high unemployment might undermine demand for residential property
Topic | Wheelock Properties
Potential buyers line up at the sales office for flats at the Monaco development in Kai Tak. Photo: Nora Tam