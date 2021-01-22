Young couple posing for pre-wedding photos on the Shanghai Bund. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Shanghai changes rules to stop couples from faking divorces as they vie for less up-front money to buy residential property
- Divorced homebuyers will no longer be considered first-time buyers for a period of three years if they had owned a property during their marriage
- Shanghai’s housing bureau also extended the dutiable period for a 5.3 per cent value-added tax to five years in the resale of homes
Topic | China property
