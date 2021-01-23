Hong Kong’s home buyers braved a coronavirus and a lockdown to queue for Nan Fung's LP10 (Lohas Park 10) flats at the developer’s sales office at Harbourside in Kowloon Bay on January 23, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s homebuyers pile back into real estate market, snapping up Nan Fung’s LP10 flats in Tseung Kwan O
- At least 160 of the 179 flats at the LP10 project at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O were snapped up by 2:40pm, according to sales agents
- The developers offered the first batch for HK$15,888 per square foot on average after a discount of 20.5 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
