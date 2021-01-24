A Bitcoin ETF is generally regarded the Hoy Grail of cryptocurrency world since the first coin was mined more than a decade ago, though it may not rival gold as safe-haven anytime soon. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin ETF? Bank of Singapore says SEC under Gensler may alter view on digital currencies as US$176 billion sell-off highlights risks
- Bitcoin has declined by more than a fifth since the digital money peaked at US$41,981 on January 8
- Gensler, Biden’s pick as SEC chairman, has focused on blockchain, digital currencies and fintech during his teaching time at MIT Sloan
Topic | Bitcoin
A Bitcoin ETF is generally regarded the Hoy Grail of cryptocurrency world since the first coin was mined more than a decade ago, though it may not rival gold as safe-haven anytime soon. Photo: Shutterstock