Adam Lai Ka-chi, general manager of Swallow Education, teaching a group of schoolchildren about responding to natural disasters. Photo: SCMP Handout Adam Lai Ka-chi, general manager of Swallow Education, teaching a group of schoolchildren about responding to natural disasters. Photo: SCMP Handout
Greater Bay Area: Guangzhou lures young Hong Kong entrepreneurs to start businesses with rent waivers, subsidies

  • The city is attracting young Hongkongers by offering generous subsidies on business costs, access to trade officials and a favourable environment to raise capital
  • The Guangzhou government has been at the forefront of establishing incubation hubs for young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:19pm, 24 Jan, 2021

