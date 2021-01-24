Residential buildings and offices are seen in Shenzhen in September 2019. Live-in home prices rose to an all-time high in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen announces ban, penalty on property cheats as homebuyers try new tricks to profit from red-hot market
- City’s housing bureau found 12 fraud cases of buyers using other people’s identities to purchase new homes in a recent project to skirt ownership limits
- Cheats will now face a three-year ban and be barred from buying or renting units under city’s affordable and talent-based schemes
