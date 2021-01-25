There are now 189 EV experience stores in China, with Shanghai home to the largest number, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Bloomberg There are now 189 EV experience stores in China, with Shanghai home to the largest number, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars
Business

Electric car makers NIO, Xpeng, Tesla tap China’s shopping mall footfall with ‘experience’ stores

  • Electric vehicle (EV) makers now have a presence in 47 of Shanghai’s 93 shopping centres tracked by JLL, an unprecedented number
  • The surging number reflects a desire by the manufacturers to capitalise on the growing popularity of ‘green’ cars among Chinese motorists, say analysts

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:44am, 25 Jan, 2021

