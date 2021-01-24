China Evergrande puts its first model of electric car into production in its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout. China Evergrande puts its first model of electric car into production in its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout.
China Evergrande puts its first model of electric car into production in its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout.
Electric cars
Business

China EV war: Evergrande raises US$3.35 billion in plan to dominate Tesla, NIO and other home rivals

  • Company to sell 952.4 million new shares to six Hong Kong and mainland tycoons at a 9 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price
  • Stock has risen 307 per cent over the past 12 months despite huge losses in recent years

Sandy Li
Updated: 10:41pm, 24 Jan, 2021

