Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Business

Cheap rents beckon Hong Kong residents as serviced apartment operators slash rates, throw in freebies to boost occupancy

  • Hong Kong’s embattled serviced apartment operators are slashing rents and offering sweeteners to boost occupancy rates that have been hit hard by the pandemic
  • Serviced apartment rents fell for seven straight quarters, for a total of 14.5 per cent up to the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Savills

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:46am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s serviced apartment operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE