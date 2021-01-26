Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Data centres, logistics assets to gain more allocation from investors as Covid-19 amplifies supply deficit

  • Data centres and suburban offices will appeal to investors in 2021 as people get accustomed to working in remote offices, M&G Real Estate says
  • Hong Kong remains a top financial hub as its role is enhanced by facilitating capital flow in and out of mainland China

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mapletree Investments won an industrial site in New Territories at an auction on January 13, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE