A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP
A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP
Business

Controversial change to Portugal’s golden visa scheme to weigh heavily on Lisbon and Porto’s property market

  • New rule, which comes into effect in July, excludes the capital Lisbon and Porto from qualified destinations for property investments
  • The change to the golden visa programme triggers a rush of property buyers to qualify for the residency scheme

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP
A woman wearing a face mask is reflected on a shop window while walking in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE