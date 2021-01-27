Transactions in Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property sector are expected to rebound this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s commercial, industrial property market could rebound to pre-pandemic levels on China capital influx, economic recovery
- Investments could rebound by as much as 60 per cent to US$12.6 billion this year after hitting a 17-year low in 2020, says Ricacorp (CIR)
- Colliers expects mainland players to step up acquisitions, aided by China’s economic recovery and a stronger yuan
Topic | Hong Kong property
