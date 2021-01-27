Sales of first-hand properties should be strong for at least the first half of this year, said Thomas Lam, executive director at Knight Frank. Photo: Dickson Lee Sales of first-hand properties should be strong for at least the first half of this year, said Thomas Lam, executive director at Knight Frank. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property market narrowly avoids first annual decline in home prices in 12 years as demand defies coronavirus

  • Demand during the fourth wave of infections defied predictions and kept the price index for lived-in homes in positive territory last year
  • Property prices in 2021 will depend largely on when the border with mainland China is reopened, says Thomas Lam, executive director at Knight Frank

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 2:28pm, 27 Jan, 2021

