A general view of the Wong Chuk Hang MTR station. Photo: Edward Wong
Consortium wins development rights to MTR’s Wong Chuk Hang residential project at a lower premium than earlier phase
- New World, Empire Group, Lai Sun and CSI Properties were part of the consortium that won the tender for the fifth phase of the project at Wong Chuk Hang station
- The plot can yield a gross floor area of as much as 636,152 sq ft, which could accommodate up to 1,050 flats with an average size of around 600 sq ft
