Exterior of 37 Shouson Hill Road, which has found itself at the centre of a diplomatic spat. Photo: Edmond So
Hang Lung has US$132 million in limbo as its purchase of Shouson Hill villas in Hong Kong hits a snag amid US-China spat
- The developer said it had paid a 10 per cent deposit for the HK$2.57 billion Shouson Hill villas on The Peak – a deal that now hangs in the balance
- The sale of the six multistorey villas hit a snag last month when the Chinese government said the US consulate had failed to seek its permission
Topic | Hong Kong property
