Buyers lining up for Nan Fung's LP10 (Lohas Park 10) at the developer’s sales office at Harbourside in Kowloon Bay on January 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s home buyers return in droves, helping Nan Fung and Sino Land sell three of four flats in Lohas Park and Ma On Shan
- Nan Fung Group and MTR Corporation sold 173 of the 218 flats on offer at their LP10 project at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O as of 5.30pm, as 19 buyers submitted bids for every available unit, according to agents
- In Ma On Shan, Sino Land sold 33 of the 58 units of its Silversands residential project at the same time
Topic | Hong Kong property
