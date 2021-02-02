A general view of Russell Street in Causeway Bay, once the world's most expensive shopping street. Photo: Sun Yeung A general view of Russell Street in Causeway Bay, once the world's most expensive shopping street. Photo: Sun Yeung
Lucia Leung
Concrete Analysis by Lucia Leung

Hong Kong landlords adjust rent expectations as pandemic reshapes retail landscape amid changing consumer preferences

  • Prime retail streets such as Queen’s Road Central, Russell Street and Canton Road have witnessed a spate of store closures resulting in an all-time high vacancy rate
  • With more luxury brands exiting and more mid-priced brands moving in, these prime retail streets have undergone the most significant reshuffling of tenant mix in recent history

Updated: 12:05pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Lucia Leung is associate director of research & consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank