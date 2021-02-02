In the past year, Hong Kong’s retail sector recorded the worst performance in a decade, as months of social unrest, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic drove tourists away, hit consumer spending and threatened the survival of many retail businesses. These crises have not only greatly disrupted Hong Kong’s retail sector, but they have also driven significant changes to the local consumer and retail market landscape. The most visible yet dismal retail scene in the past year was probably the abundance of vacant shops that appeared across core shopping districts in Hong Kong. In the face of the tough retail environment, prime retail streets, such as Queen’s Road Central, Russell Street and Canton Road have witnessed a spate of store closures as many international and luxury retailers scaled back their retail footprints or retreated from the Hong Kong market, resulting in an all-time high vacancy rate. These prime shopping streets used to be the priciest locations in the world for first-tier international or luxury brands to set up their iconic flagship stores. In Queen’s Road Central, for instance, international brands such as Adidas, Topshop , Swatch, GAP and Esprit closed one after another in the past year. Based on Knight Frank’s research, the street had more than 14 vacant shops by the end of December, an alarming and unprecedented situation in this prestigious area. With more luxury brands exiting and more mid-priced, local brands that target local customers moving in, these retail streets have undergone the most significant reshuffling of tenant mix in recent history. In Queen’s Road Central, Japanese discount retailer Don Don Donki rented a 17,800 sq ft space for its fifth outlet in the city. Value-priced French sporting goods chain Decathlon rented a 9,300 sq-ft shop previously taken by MCM on the ground floor and basement of 30 Queen’s Road Central. Based on market news, the rent is reported to be at least 50 per cent less than that paid by MCM, falling back to the level during the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) period in 2003-04. In a nutshell, retailers that previously could afford rents only in neighbourhood or community malls are now showing their presence in prime street locations, given the significant downward correction in rents. With the retail sector facing a turbulent time since the middle of 2019, both landlords and retailers have adopted new strategies to brace themselves in the down cycle. For example, some landlords who owned large shops have divided some into smaller shops to make it easier to lease vacant space. Besides, rather than leaving their shops empty, and to help subsequent tenants reduce fitting-out costs, some landlords have rented vacant shops to pop-up store retailers, who look for higher flexibility and require minimal space modification, with short-term leases of usually less than a year. The surge of pop-up stores is indeed the latest sign of an adjustment in Hong Kong’s retail property scene, reflecting how the retail industry battled to weather the Covid-19 storm. Pop-up stores can be a short-term solution to fill vacancies for landlords, as well as a strategy for some retailers to rein in costs. Lately, landlords and retailers are all getting on the short-term retail space leasing bandwagon. We have seen an increasing number of empty shops in the prime retail areas taken up by local retailers selling face masks, gadgets and phone accessories and budget grocery stores as temporary retail spaces. The pop-up concept store of “Inspire Hub X Mask Concept Popup” at Wings Building on Queen’s Road Central was a case in point. The pop-up store housed eight local mask retailers to offer an interesting variety of options for local shoppers for just 10 days in November. By mixing technology and entertainment, it offered immersive experiential shopping to customers. Another example was a local face mask retailer’s new flagship store in Central. In December, the retailer rented a 7,000 sq ft store for six months at HK$180,000 (US$23,200) per month in Queen’s Road Central. The landlord slashed the monthly rent by 80 per cent from the previous tenant, Hong Kong-based Chinese Arts & Crafts Department Store. The substantial rent cut for the valuable retail spaces on prime shopping streets showed that landlords have recalibrated their expectations on rental revenue and the local retail leasing market has adjusted to a new reality. The lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to take a heavy toll on Hong Kong’s retail market, with the evaporation of tourist receipts and weak local consumption. Although the market outlook is still uncertain, there is a greater clarity on where Hong Kong’s retail is heading. Prime retail streets will have a more diverse trade mix and a more sustainable rent level, more shops or pop-ups with retail categories such as lifestyle, health and well-being-related are expected, whilst mid-range and local-oriented retailers which appeal to domestic shoppers will continue to expand and have a stronger presence in core shopping districts. Lucia Leung is associate director of research and consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank