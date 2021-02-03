Peng Chau is among the outlying islands that have seen a surge in interest from home seekers. Photo: David Wong Peng Chau is among the outlying islands that have seen a surge in interest from home seekers. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong’s outlying islands see popularity surge as homebuyers swap convenience of city life for peace and quiet amid shift to remote working

  • The Islands district saw a 28.5 per cent leap in transactions in the secondary housing market last year to 1,699, according to Midland Realty
  • Extra space and proximity to the great outdoors have become more important to homebuyers than being close to essential infrastructure like the MTR, say property agents

Updated: 8:43am, 3 Feb, 2021

