Investors are focusing on retail shops in housing estates as businesses in prime areas continue to suffer due to a lack of tourists. Photo: Felix Wong
Foreign funds chase retail assets in housing estates as they offer better value compared to prime streets
- Annual investment yield seen rising to a 10-year high of 3 to 4 per cent from the previous 1 to 2 per cent, says Oscar Chan of JLL
- Local and institutional investors eye retail shops in major housing estates such as Tseung Kwan O, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai
