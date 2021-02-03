Investors are focusing on retail shops in housing estates as businesses in prime areas continue to suffer due to a lack of tourists. Photo: Felix Wong Investors are focusing on retail shops in housing estates as businesses in prime areas continue to suffer due to a lack of tourists. Photo: Felix Wong
Foreign funds chase retail assets in housing estates as they offer better value compared to prime streets

  • Annual investment yield seen rising to a 10-year high of 3 to 4 per cent from the previous 1 to 2 per cent, says Oscar Chan of JLL
  • Local and institutional investors eye retail shops in major housing estates such as Tseung Kwan O, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 3 Feb, 2021

