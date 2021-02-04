64 and 66 Chung Hom Kok Road near Stanley on the southern tip of Hong Kong Island. Photo: Google
Hong Kong’s former ‘King of Employees’ Canning Fok receives HK$980 million bid for two of his mansions in Stanley
- Two houses on 64 and 66 Chung Hom Kok Road near Stanley in the island’s Southern district have received a tentative combined offer of HK$980 million (US$126.4 million), according to people familiar with the sale
- The two houses are registered to two closely held companies Key Success Investments and Dingford Development, in which Fok and his wife Eliza Fok Ho Yi-wah are directors, according to the Land Registry
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
