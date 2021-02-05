Half of the 18 levels used for retail in Ladder Dundas (pictured), on Mong Kok’s busy Nathan Road, were unoccupied according to a floor directory. Photo: FACEBOOK.
Pandemic leaves Hong Kong’s ‘Ginza-style’ retail towers half empty as bars, restaurants struggle for survival
- A ban on evening dine-in services has brought many of the city’s restaurants, cafes and bars to breaking point and left them unable to pay the rent
- A visit by the Post found ‘Ginza-style’ high-rises – built on narrow lots with one retail business on each floor – in Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay were largely empty
Topic | Hong Kong property
