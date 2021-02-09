Prospective buyers at Sino Land’s sales centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Sino Land sells less than half the flats at Grand Central in Kwun Tong after developer rushes through sales
- Developer sells 57 out of 132 flats in phase two of Grand Central, after pricing it 30 per cent higher than its launch in 2018
- Two buyers fork out HK$24 million and HK$28 million for two flats each in the project
Topic | Hong Kong property
