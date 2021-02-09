The government-owned Quarters Premises on Mansfield Road, The Peak. Photo: Winson Wong The government-owned Quarters Premises on Mansfield Road, The Peak. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Wharf (Holdings) breaks own record set less than two months ago for residential plot on The Peak

  • A consortium led by a subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) outbid four rivals to win a second parcel on The Peak for US$935.2 million
  • At HK$50,010 per square foot, it is 8 per cent higher than the HK$46,272 per sq ft Wharf Development paid for the adjacent site on The Peak

Sandy Li and Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:51pm, 9 Feb, 2021

