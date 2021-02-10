Hong Kong and mainland developers are investing heavily in Yangtze River Delta cities like Nanjing. Photo: Shutterstock Images Hong Kong and mainland developers are investing heavily in Yangtze River Delta cities like Nanjing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong and mainland developers are investing heavily in Yangtze River Delta cities like Nanjing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Yangtze River Delta: Hong Kong, mainland developers invest billions as they seek to ride region’s ambitious development plan

  • Hong Kong-listed K Wah International Holdings sets the bar high with plans to invest US$1.55 billion in proposed mixed-use project in Nanjing
  • Capital investment in the Yangtze River Delta is being driven by infrastructure development and companies’ expansion plans, say analysts

Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Feb, 2021

