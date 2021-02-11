The housing price affordability ratio in the UK rose to its worst level in a decade. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong buyers partly responsible for driving UK house price affordability to its worst level in 10 years
- The average house price to income ratio rose to its highest levels since 2011, according to a study by Benham and Reeves
- Since the British government announced the visa offer for BN(O) passport holders in June, London house prices have climbed 7.4 per cent
